Local leaders remember civil rights hero, Reverend Joseph Lowery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Civil rights icon, Joseph Lowery, passed away Friday at the age of 98. He worked along side Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to form the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization that worked to end segregation and racial discrimination.

Local pastor and community leader, Reverend Harold Middlebrook, tells us he had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Lowery.

“He loved people, he loved associating with people and he loved challenging you.” Middlebrook said.

Reverend Middlebrook tells us Lowery was a former student at Knoxville College, and would return to Knoxville occasionally for speaking engagements.

“We were fortunate during the time that I was the chair of the Martin Luther King celebration here to bring Dr. Lowery to the city to speak on a number of occasions, to challenge our community to organize itself and to remain unified as a struggle.” Middlebrook said.

Middlebrook describes Lowery as one of the key voices of the civil rights movement.

“He will be missed.” Middlebrook said.

Dr. Lowery leaves behind 3 daughters. He died of natural causes.