Local moonshine company hiring after storefront closed for six weeks

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since businesses in East Tennessee started to reopen after closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, some companies have begun hiring more employees.

Ole Smoky Distillery is one of those local companies.

Robert Hall, CEO of the company, said they were looking to hire multiple people for their Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg stores.

He said they were fortunate to not have to let any employee in Sevier County go, but some did leave on their own accord.

One way the company did that was change the type of work the storefront employees did while the stores were closed.

“We turned our stores into actually operations area. Bottling moonshine and then bottling hand sanitizer,” Hall said.

Now that the stores have reopened, Hall is looking to hire more employees so they can give good service to the customers, especially with all the knew changes.

Hall said that employee and customer safety were top priorities.

Ole Smoky Moonshine in Pigeon Forge can be pretty crowded during the peak season, which is usually around summertime.

To follow new COVID-19 reopening guidelines, the storefront capacity is limited to 50%, all employees wear masks, physical distancing signs are placed throughout the store and so is hand sanitizer.

Hall also had “sneeze guards,” or plexiglass built around the store.

“We got (sneeze guards) at our tasting bars, at the cash registers, and at our entrance and exits because we have people that are counting people coming in and out because we’re controlling the capacity of the store. We’re limiting the number of people who can come in the store,” Hall said.

While a limited capacity was one guideline impacting normal business at Ole Smoky, another one was no bar service or sampling.

Hall said that hiring more employees will also help be able to get the tasting bar ready to reopen, which he hopes will be at the end of May.

“We want to make sure to have enough employees to have enough tastings in order to keep the group small. And that was the driving force. We’re willing to give up a little bit on sales in order to keep the environment safe,” Hall said.

Music was also affected. A live band usually played just outside the store’s doors, but the reopening guidelines don’t allow that kind of atmosphere.

Hall said the band hosts live Facebook performances on Fridays to keep entertaining, and he hopes they are able to play live at the store again soon.

To apply to work for Ole Smoky Distillery, click here.

