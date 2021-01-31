Local mother of murder victim fighting for proposed law that would ensure victim rights

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tina Gregg’s daughter Brooke Morris was murdered in 2011 by her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Smoot.

Smoot will now spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole following his conviction of first degree premediated murder.

However, before he was convicted and while he was out on parole, he left the state with a judge’s permission without Gregg or local authorities being notified.

Gregg spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on Saturday about how she is now one of several people fighting for a proposed law that would ensure that victims of crimes in Tennessee have the same co-equal rights as the accused and convicted.

“When you lose a child, you never get over it period. But when you lose a child to somebody else’s hands, it is an even fiercer stab to your heart I think,” said Gregg.

After years of court hearings, Shawn Smoot was convicted of Brooke’s murder.

“He was charged with first degree premeditated murder, and he got life without the possibility of parole,” said Gregg.

Though Gregg can now rest knowing her daughter’s killer is behind bars, that wasn’t the case before his conviction and while he was out on bond.

“He was told in our meeting, our court meeting that day, that he was not to leave Tennessee,” she said. “If he did, he would go back to jail. That would forfeit his bond.”

But then, Gregg received a call from a friend in Mississippi.

“The judge had told him that he could leave the state of Tennessee for a weekend to go pick up some of his stuff from Mississippi and bring it back,” explained Gregg.

Gregg nor authorities were notified.

So now, the renewed push is on to bring Marsy’s Law to Tennessee.

According to the Marsy’s Law for Tennessee website, “the Marsy’s Law initiative began in California and was led and sponsored by Marsy’s brother, Dr. Henry T. Nicholas III. When it passed in November 2008, Proposition 9, The California Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008: Marsy’s Law, became the strongest and most comprehensive Constitutional victims’ rights laws in the U.S. and put California at the forefront of the national victims’ rights movement.”

All in the hopes to help people like Gregg.

“We have statues on the books for victims rights but they’re not really enforceable,” said State Representative Patsy Hazlewood (R), who represented Hamilton County. “Anybody who is victimized or has a relative or a friend who’s a victim of a crime, just make sure that you’re talking to your law enforcement officers and getting the information that you need about the whole process.”

“I should have been notified. I should have been the very first one notified,” added Gregg.

If Marcy’s Law passed, it would ensure of it.

This is the first step in a long process for the proposed bill.

According to Hazlewood, the bill will need to be passed in the General Assembly by both the House and Senate, during two separate General Assembly sessions, then would be voted in a gubernatorial election period.