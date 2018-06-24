$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Knoxville Saturday night.
The winner matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.
The Powerball numbers for Saturday's drawing: 16, 29, 43, 45, 56, 25.
No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.
