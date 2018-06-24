$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Knoxville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) - A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Knoxville Saturday night.

The winner matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday's drawing: 16, 29, 43, 45, 56, 25.

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.