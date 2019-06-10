'The Walking Dead' stars latest additions to Bubba Fest Knoxville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: bubbafest.com [ + - ] Video

Fans of the hit AMC show "The Walking Dead" can see some of their favorite characters in Knoxville this August.

Series stars Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews will be at Bubba Fest, an entertainment, sports and pop culture convention coming to Knoxville in August.

Payton has played King Ezekiel on "The Walking Dead" since 2016. He is also well-known for his voice work in video games and as Cyborg in DC's "Justice League Action", "DC Super Hero Girls", "Teen Titans Go!", and "Young Justice" animated series.

Cooper Andrews has played King Ezekiel's bodyguard and right-hand man, Jerry, since 2016.

Cooper appeared in another critically-acclaimed AMC drama, "Halt and Catch Fire".

These stars will be joining Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at Bubba Fest in the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Other celebrities set to appear at the convention include NASCAR legend Richard Petty, Steven Seagal and Pamela Anderson.

Bubba Fest is set to run from August 23-25. Visit bubbafest.com for more information.