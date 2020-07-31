1 arrested, 1 sought in Knoxville mobile home park shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in North Knox County.
Deputies say multiple mobile homes were damaged as a result of the shooting inside the Rifle Range Estates mobile home park.
One suspect as been taken into custody. Deputies are still seeking a victim and another suspect in the shooting.
