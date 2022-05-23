KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One student was arrested and no weapons were found after deputies responded to Gibbs High School on Friday for a reported threat.

Detectives and juvenile crime investigators responded to the school around 8 a.m. Friday to investigate a threat to the school, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.

According to Glenn, a 16-year-old, 10th-grade student threatened to ‘shoot everyone’. She said the threat came after other students threatened to retaliate against the 16-year-old in response to a video posted to social media by the 16-year-old purportedly containing racial slurs.

At no time was a weapon located on school property or in the possession of the suspect. The student was arrested and charged with Threats of Mass Violence, a class A misdemeanor. He was transported to Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center where he remains in custody.