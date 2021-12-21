KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A LaFollette man is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit along Old Jacksboro Pike.

William Poston was traveling east on Old Jacksboro Pike when he ran a stop sign crossing onto U.S. 25W. At this point, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Poston’s car hit the right rear side of a Kia. This caused the Kia to travel off the road.

Poston’s car was then hit head-on by another vehicle traveling west on U.S. 25W. Both vehicles came to final rest in the roadway. The passenger in Poston’s vehicle and Poston were injured as a result of the crash. THP reports no other injures.

Poston has been charged with evading arrest, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, driver’s license revoked, reckless driving, not wearing a seat belt, and driving an unregistered vehicle.