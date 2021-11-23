PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead, and a person of interest has been detained by Pigeon Forge Police after a shooting Monday morning at a residence on Sugar Hollow Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road at around 6 a.m. As they arrived, they found 33-year-old Jeremy Lowe dead at the scene.

PFPD says they detained a person of interest and the investigation remains in its early stages.

