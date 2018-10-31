1 dead, 1 hurt in South Knox County shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in South Knox County.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for a suspect and say there is a history of calls for service at the home.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.
