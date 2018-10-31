1 dead, 1 hurt in South Knox County shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in South Knox County.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect and say there is a history of calls for service at the home.

