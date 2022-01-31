KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities said early Monday one person had died following a shooting in West Knox County and a juvenile had been taken into custody.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, its patrol units were called to a home in the 9000 block of Neely Lane just before 2 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male who had possibly suffered a gunshot wound. Arriving deputies found the man deceased at the scene.

KCSO says deputies then received information an armed suspect might be in the area, so deputies set up a perimeter and began searching. Deputies detained what officials called “a potential juvenile suspect” at 2:26 a.m. No further information was shared.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages.