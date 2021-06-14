1 dead, 2 seriously injured after SUV crashed into KAT bus on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash at Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street involving an SUV and a KAT bus left one person dead and seriously injured two others Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD’s preliminary investigation shows that the SUV struck the rear of the KAT bus, which was parked to pick up a passenger. The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead while two other occupants were transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition.

KPD says no other injuries were reported. The department’s crash reconstruction personnel are currently investigating.