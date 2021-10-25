KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died and four others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Canton Hollow Road in Knox County over the weekend.

According to a crash report, 19-year-old Trent Benjamin Craig, a passenger in one of the vehicles was partially ejected through the back window and died due to his injuries from the crash. Another passenger in the same vehicle as Craig, 84-year-old Mary Lynn Morton sustained a serious injury and the driver of that vehicle (Toyota Camry) Teresa Lynn Craig, was also seriously injured.

The driver of another vehicle (GMC Yukon) James Thoms Barnwell sustained a serious injury from the crash and the third driver involved (GMC Sierra) Gary Ray Hall, sustained a minor injury.

The crash report states that a Toyota Camry, driven by Craig was traveling along Canton Hollow Rd. near Trulock Lane and a GMC Yukon, driven by Barnwell, that was traveling in the same direction, struck the Camry in the rear. The Camry left the roadway and hit a utility pole on the right part of the road and came to a halt at the bottom of a bank among dense foliage.

The Yukon continued along Canton Hollow Rd. and hit a GMC Sierra, driven by Hall, that was traveling the opposite way in its lane. The Sierra came to a rest in the northbound lane, and the Yukon eventually stopped on the left side of the road in some foliage.

At this time, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team has reconstructed the crash, and charges have not been filed at this time.

