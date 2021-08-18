1 dead after head-on crash in New Market

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — A head-on vehicle collision in New Market left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

New Market Fire and Rescue responded to a crash on Eslinger Rd. and Preacher Rd. to find two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision, with one victim dead.

That person was trapped in their vehicle and extricated by the fire department. The other vehicle involved had two people inside, with no reported injuries.

No other details were immediately made available.

Fire Chief Frank Solomon, and the Fire Department and Rescue Team sends their condolences and prayers to those mourning their lost loved one.