1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West Saturday morning near I-640 split

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West near the I-640 split Saturday morning.

Knoxville Police say that a passenger vehicle traveling westbound on the I-40 collided with two tractor-trailers around 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was later pronounced dead at the hospital. KPD says no other injuries were reported in this incident.

Crash reconstructionists responded to the scene to further investigate, and this investigation remains ongoing at this time.

