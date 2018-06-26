Local News

1 dead in 3 car crash in LaFollette

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 02:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 02:57 PM EDT

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person died Tuesday afternoon after a three-car crash in LaFollette.

The LaFollette Police Department says around noon, a vehicle was going westbound on E. Central Avenue in front of Y-12 Federal Credit Union when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting two other vehicles.

One of the other vehicles only had minor damage, but the other two hit head-on. Two drivers were taken to the hospital where one of them died of his injuries.

Names have not been released pending family notification.

