KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said they responded to the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. There they found one man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

