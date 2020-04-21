1 injured, 1 in custody after Sevier County shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Detectives with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured and one subject in custody.

The injured person was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, SCSO chief detective Jeff McCarter said, after being shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Maplecrest Way.

No further details are yet available. McCarter said additional information will be released soon.

