KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An unknown suspect is at large after a shooting in North Knoxville that left one person hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

Police say that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of North Broadway. As officers arrived, a man was found near the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was given aid and transported to a local hospital for treatment — his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle — police do not have anyone in custody and the circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

There are four ways you can get anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 1-800-222-8477, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone