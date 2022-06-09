HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and one person was injured after a crash in Hamblen County on Tuesday.

Haley Rouse, 28 of Morristown, was killed after a car crash on Bethel Road around 7:48 p.m on Tuesday.

According to the police report, Rouse was traveling on Bethel Road when she came over a hill crossing the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. Juan Galvez Velasquez, 26 of Morristown, swerved into the shoulder to avoid the crash but was hit by Rouse.

A report from the Tennessee Highway patrol states that neither Rouse or Galvez Velasquez were wearing a seatbelt. Galvez Velasquez was driving on a revoked license and had alcohol in his system.