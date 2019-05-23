Local News

1 killed in Thursday morning Sevier County crash

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol was at the scene Thursday morning of a deadly crash in Sevier County.

THP says one person was killed in the crash on Allensville Road near Millican Baptist Church.

No other information was immediately available. WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center