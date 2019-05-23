1 killed in Thursday morning Sevier County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol was at the scene Thursday morning of a deadly crash in Sevier County.

THP says one person was killed in the crash on Allensville Road near Millican Baptist Church.

No other information was immediately available. WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story.