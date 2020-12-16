1 Knox County Parks & Rec employee fired, another suspended after caught doing side work on county time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County Parks and Recreation employee has been fired, while another is suspended after they were caught doing side work on county time.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs says, even though the state comptroller’s investigation is ongoing, they made the decision to make personnel changes based on what they’ve already learned.
“As I’ve said before, ethics are not ambiguous. We have safeguards in place to help employees in bad situations and they are ethically bound to use them when appropriate. I hate to see anyone be reprimanded or lose their job, but public trust is fragile and I truly believe Knox County and its team members must be above reproach.”
