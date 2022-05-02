MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews worked an incident overnight involving a train and passenger vehicle from which one person was airlifted. The crash occurred near Beck Lane on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

According to Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc., the vehicle versus train crash occurred in East Hamblen County late Sunday night. When its crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle was on the opposite side of the tracks of a stopped train.

“The emergency personnel adapted to the call and work together to get the patient of the accident loaded on to a board,” Morristown Rescue said in its social media post about the crash. “The train was split so emergency crews could have better access and get the patient loaded Into the medic unit. Rescue also set up the LZ at Whitesburg Elementary School at East Hamblen Fire’s request. In all Morristown Rescue had Rescue 8 and Rescue 1 on scene, Morristown Hamblen EMS Medic 1 and 3, East Hamblen County VFD, Hamblen County SO, THP, Norfolk Southern, and Lifestar. It was the great teamwork that made the call go smooth.”

East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department said crews cleared the scene at 1 a.m. Monday.