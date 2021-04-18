1 person dead after crash closes part of S. Northshore Drive in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a crash overnight in West Knoxville that has left South Northshore Drive closed between Villa Forest Way and Park Glen Road.

Knoxville Police Department report the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on S. Northshore Dr.

The driver reportedly was heading eastbound when their vehicle left the road and damaged two KUB poles.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

While KUB works to fix the damaged poles, S. Northshore Dr. will remain closed between Villa Forest Way and Park Glen Road until 5 p.m.