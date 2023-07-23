KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young boy has died, including several others injured, after two boats crashed on Norris Lake, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson.

The spokesperson told WATE that the two boats, a 24-foot Chaparral and 19-foot Triton Bass Boat, collided near the Norris Landing Marina.

TWRA said both people from the Triton were ejected and swam to shore. The other people involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident does not pose a threat to the marine,” according to the spokesperson.

TWRA wanted to emphasize that reports of an explosion were not confirmed, but more likely was the sound of the impact of the crash. Multiple TWRA officers are investigating the crash.