WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police and agents are investigating what the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says to be a homicide in the 3000 block of Hardy Road early Monday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies and investigators from its Criminal Investigation Division along with the White Pine Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of the reported homicide just before 5 a.m. One suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were yet available and the scene was still active.

