1 teen died, another injured after being struck by falling tree in North Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One teen died, and another was hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree in Northen Loudon County on Saturday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO reports deputies responded to reports of two teenage males who had been struck by a falling tree off of Virtue Road.

One of the teens were transported to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the other teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson with LCSO says, “Neither teen, or anyone who was there at the time of the accident, was doing any type of work to the tree and the cause of the tree falling was a complete ‘act of nature’.”

The names of the two teens are being withheld since they’re juveniles and to allow the families time to grieve.