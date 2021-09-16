10-digit dialing required in 865 area code beginning Oct. 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning Oct. 24 residents in the 865 area code will be required to dial out the full 10-digit number for all calls made to local and out-of-area residents. This change will prevent people from calling the new 9-8-8 emergency phone line by mistake.

On and after Oct. 24 local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording may inform customers that your call cannot be completed as dialed. The recording will ask customers to please hang up and redial with 10 digits.

Dialing 9-8-8 will connect people to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The Federal Communications Commission hopes that a shorter, easy-to-remember number will more efficiently provide people with help when they need it most.

Long-distance calls will still be made by dialing 1 + area code + phone number.

Residents and businesses should check with security or alarm companies to make sure their systems are programmed to handle the new 10-digit dialing pattern.

Products that will need to be changed to 10-digits could include: life safety systems, VoIP and Private Branch Exchange systems, electronic telephone sets, auto-dial systems, multiline key systems, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems, gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, and voicemail services.