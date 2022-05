KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on White Pine Lane shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

At the home, fire crews found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom with moderate smoke throughout the home. KFD said the fire was put out quickly and contained to the room of origin.

In all, KFD said the fire caused 10 people to be displaced. The Red Cross will assist the family if needed.









No one was injured and KFD is currently investigating the fire.