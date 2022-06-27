A 10-vehicle crash on John Sevier Highway has closed to road ‘for a long while’ according to a TDOT spokesman. Staff photo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on John Sevier Highway in Knox County, one of those with life-threatening injuries, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

A dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles are involved, a Knoxville Police spokesman said.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and the roadway remains closed. It was initially believed to have involved four passenger vehicles, according to TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi said the incident is expected to be a “lengthy closure.”

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated.