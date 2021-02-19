10-week-old bloodhound puppy gifted to Blount County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sherriff’s Office has been gifted a 10-week-old, floppy-eared bloodhound puppy to bolster its K-9 unit.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong welcomed 10-week-old Arya to the force on Thursday thanks to a generous gift from a breeder in Texas. Following the completion of training, the sheriff’s office will have one Bloodhound team on each shift, allowing for additional resources to aid in missing persons searches.

A social media post from the agency said Arya completed her first training on Thursday. She will eventually replace K-9 Roxy, who will be ready to retire in 2022.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has nine K-9 teams and train several times a month with teams from surrounding counties including Maryville and Alcoa Police.

