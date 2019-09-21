100.3 The Wolf launches in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music radio station 100.3 The Wolf launched in Knoxville on Friday, with a lineup for energetic music and shows.

The Wolf will be anchored by the nationally known Bobby Bones Show live from Nashville on weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while the popular Opie and Carina show moves to afternoons from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SummitMedia Knoxville, the company that launched the new radio station, with the idea to build around entertainment and country music.

“We are delighted to bring Bobby Bones to mornings on the New 100.3 The Wolf,” said SmmuitMedia Knoxville market president Chris Protzman. “Having Bobby in the morning and Knoxville favorites Opie and Carina in the afternoon gives Knoxville Country fans everything they have told us they want. We are happy to deliver–welcome to the Wolf pack!”

The Wolf (WCYQ) was formerly known as Q100.3 radio.