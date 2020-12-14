100-plus African American faith leaders back Knoxville Vice Mayor’s restoration resolution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 African American faith leaders are asking for support for Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie’s “American American Equity Restoration” resolution.

There following statement was provided to WATE 6 On Your Side.

The Faith Leaders Church Initiative of Knoxville was informed of the African American Equity Restoration Resolution being proposed as an Agenda item to City Council on December 15, 2020 by Vice-Mayor Gwen McKenzie. This resolution is powerful, pointed, much needed and, long overdue. We the Faith Leaders Church Initiative ask that you join us in support of the African American Equity Restoration Resolution which will be heard December 15, 2020 during the people’s City Council meeting.”

McKenzie submitted the proposal, calling for the city of Knoxville to apologize for what she calls removal policies that impacted the Black community decades ago.

Her proposal also aims to commit $100 million over a 10-year period to support strategic solutions recommended by the African American Equity Restoration Task Force.

That resolution will be heard during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.