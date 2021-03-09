Crews working 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County; 10% contained, no structures threatened

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Agriculture reports a 1,000-acre wildfire in Fentress County is currently 10% contained.

The department says it’s in rugged terrain in a remote area four miles southwest of Jamestown.

A crew of 11 members, three dozers and four fire engines are currently working the fire, and are planning night operations.

Currently, no structures are threatened at this time.

Fentress County Fire Department reports state forestry crews are working to contain the fire and county crews are staging additional resources and manpower at this time.

This is a developing story — WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.