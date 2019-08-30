$100,000 donated to local college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local community college receiving $100-thousand to help students achieve success.

The Regions Foundation issuing two checks for $50-thousand to Pellissippi State Technical Community College.

One for the Hardin Valley Road campus, and the other for the Blount County campus. The money is going towards creating a state of the workforce development center, as well as a math and science center.

“Our goal at the Regions Foundation is to remove barriers of success for our community and help them create more inclusive growth and success,” said Marta Self, the Head of Corporate Philanthropy of Regions Bank.

Both centers are expected to open to students in the fall of 2021.