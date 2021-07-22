$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday’s drawing brought some good news to a Powerball player in Blount County after matching four of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $100,000.

The lucky player also picked the Power Play feature for an extra dollar which doubled his initial $50,000 to $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the Tobacco World on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.

The prize has not been claimed yet, but once it is, more information will be made available.

In case you’re wondering, the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $174 million, and the next drawing is set for July 24.