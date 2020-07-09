11 ‘hero’ puppies abandoned in plastic tote in Greenback now waiting to be adopted

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — Eleven puppies discovered in a plastic tote at a boat ramp in have made a full recovery and are looking for forever homes.

A local resident heard the puppies and found them in the tote. It was raining previously that day, so the tote was filled with about 2 to 4 inches of water. Luckily, they were rescued before the rain continued.

The pups were taken to Blount County Animal Center to be vetted and cared for. They were about 6 weeks old when they were found and believed to be a terrier mix breed.

“The puppies are very cute,” Jim Naelitz, director of the Blount County Animal Center, said. “They are getting a lot of attention. So if you would like to adopt one, I recommend you make an appointment as soon as possible. We are currently doing all adoptions through appointments.”

To keep animals coming into the shelter organized the are given initial names by the staff. The 11 were given superhero names like Batman, Spider Man, and Wonder Woman.

LATEST STORIES