11-year-old organizes donation drive for flooding victims in Middle Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After historic flooding in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 and impacted thousands, many have wanted to help.

In Pigeon Forge on Saturday, a donation drive organized by 11-year-old Lexi Hurst was held for those impacted in Waverly.

They collected toys, cleaning supplies, clothing donations and more with the help of several volunteers with the fire department and the American Legion.

Lexi’s mom, Jane Hurst, said that Lexi wanted to help the flooding victims in a way that really made an impact.

“She said, ‘I want to help these people’ and I said ‘yes, Lexi, it’s awful.’ I said, ‘you want to help these people? OK we’ll send a donation or something’ and she said, ‘no mom, I really want to help these people,’” Jane said.

If you want to donate items to the flooding victims, you can drop off needed items at the American Legion in Sevierville or one of the fire departments.