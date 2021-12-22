KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Eagle Foundation is showing off its birds through its 12 Days of Talons. The foundation is asking for people to share some holiday joy with the birds by buying some toys for the birds.

In the days leading up the Christmas, the Pigeon Forge raptor sanctuary is sharing videos of their birds paying with enrichment toys as a way to show what the animals would like for Christmas. Enrichment gives the birds the opportunity to engage in natural behaviors like foraging, shredding and nesting, and it supports their mental and physical wellbeing.

To view the raptor’s holiday gift list, visit their Amazon wish list. So far, the foundation has received more than 100 packages with more coming every day.

To see each day’s video, visit the American Eagle Foundation Facebook page.