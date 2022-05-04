KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shred Day was held on April 30 at WATE 6 On Your Side. The event invites members of the community to bring up to three small boxes or trash bags of shred material to be recycled.

WATE partnered ShredPro Secure, Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Approximately 25,000 lbs/ 12.5 tons of paper was shredded at the event. By recycling this amount of material the following resources were saved:

213 trees

113 barrels of oil

750 lbs. of air pollutants

87,500 gallons of fresh water

41.25 cubic yds. of landfill space

The event aided in the protection of community members personal information, reducing the risk of identity theft.