126 active COVID-19 cases, 489 in isolation at University of Tennessee

UT-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman will give an update on COVID-19 on campus at 11:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville said Tuesday an overcount in their COVID-19 data has been corrected.

Of the 126 active cases reported by the university on Monday, 120 are students and the remaining six cases are employees. 

A note on the school’s COVID-19 dashboard said active cases for Friday, Saturday and Sunday were overcounted because they included people awaiting test results in addition to positive cases. The daily totals for those days have been corrected to include only positive cases.

There are now 489 people in self-isolation, an increase of 55 from Sunday. The school reported 419 of the 489 isolations are students, with 297 living off-campus and 122 on-campus residents. There are now 70 university employees in self-isolation.

The university has reported 143 recovered cases since June 8.

University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said Monday the university had “initiated disciplinary proceedings against four students for violating the Student Code of Conduct by endangering the health, safety and welfare of others.”

Three of those students are involved in these disciplinary proceedings for hosting off-campus gatherings with no social distancing or consistent mask use, according to UTK officials, while the fourth student indicated that they were aware they had tested positive for COVID-19 but knowingly left self-isolation to gather with others off campus.

“If the facts reported to the university are accurate, these students will face at least suspension from the university, and potentially greater penalties.”

Donde Plowman

Plowman says that she communicated last week with students that if they do not comply with the Student Code of Conduct, they will be held accountable for their actions.

“Causing physical harm to any person; endangering the health, safety, or welfare of any person; engaging in conduct that causes a reasonable person to fear harm to their health, safety, or welfare; or making an oral or written statement that an objectively reasonable person hearing or reading the statement would interpret as a serious expression of an intent to commit an act of unlawful violence to a particular individual or group of individuals.”

Excerpt from the Standards of Conduct Overview – Student Code of Conduct
University of Tennessee Student Code of ConductDownload

On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click ‘review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,’ to view the latest data and visualizations.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

