KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has finished renovating its Emergency Department. More than 60,000 injured and sick children receive emergency care at the hospital per year and this renovation will help to serve those children better according to ETCH.

The enhancements include dedicated trauma rooms, exam rooms with increased privacy for patients and sensory-sensitive rooms. ETCH said efficiency and patient flow have been increased by the revocation. The ambulance bay was also moved and a separate patient intake was also created.

“More than 60-thousand children a year will seek care through the Pilot Emergency Care Center, and we’ll be able to do that in a first-class way, a high-quality way, for years and decades to come with this investment.”

In total, the project cost $14 million. $10 million was raised from community donations. The rest came from a $5 million gift from Pilot Company and the Haslam family.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity with the support of the Haslam family and Pilot Company to be able to reflect the quality that we give in care with the quality of the facility. It’s just a magnificent facility and if you were to go to any of the Children’s Hospitals across the United States, and look at this ER, you’d say wow this is on par with any ERs you have for kids across the nation. That’s quite the privilege here in Knoxville.”