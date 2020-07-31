14-year-old boy arrested in Knoxville after fatal shooting in Cincinnati

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teenager involved in a deadly shooting in Cincinnati was arrested Thursday afternoon in Knoxville.

According to ABC affiliate WCPO, a 14-year-old boy who is not being identified, was at a house party on July 26. The boy shot and killed a 29-year-old man and shot a woman who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The boy was arrested by Cincinnati Police and U.S. Marshalls. The investigation is ongoing.

