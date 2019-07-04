150 people naturalized during Knoxville ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) On July 3, the day before our country celebrates its independence, 150 people were naturalized here in Knoxville, becoming American citizens.

The ceremony happening Wednesday morning at the city county building. Afterward we met a woman who was born in the Dominican Republic.

Claudia Juan lived in Spain while she was growing up before moving to the United States 15 years ago. She spoke with us about why she wanted to become an American citizen.

Juan saying, “I want to vote. I’ve never voted before and just doing more things for my society. I just feel like the time was right. I could have done this before but didn’t and now I had the opportunity and I did it.”

Both Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs attending and speaking at today’s ceremony.