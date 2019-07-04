Breaking News
Annual Gatlinburg midnight 4th of July parade canceled due to weather

150 people naturalized during Knoxville ceremony

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) On July 3, the day before our country celebrates its independence, 150 people were naturalized here in Knoxville, becoming American citizens.

The ceremony happening Wednesday morning at the city county building. Afterward we met a woman who was born in the Dominican Republic.

Claudia Juan lived in Spain while she was growing up before moving to the United States 15 years ago. She spoke with us about why she wanted to become an American citizen.

Juan saying, “I want to vote. I’ve never voted before and just doing more things for my society. I just feel like the time was right. I could have done this before but didn’t and now I had the opportunity and I did it.”

Both Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs attending and speaking at today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter