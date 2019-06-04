1,500 receive training at Roane State on how to teach kids in poverty

Tuesday was a day of training for those trying to help children develop a genuine love of learning.

The Children’s Defense Fund held events at Roane State Community College providing training to about 1,500 people in order to help them learn how to better teach kids, especially those growing up in poverty.

The training is necessary to keep these kids engaged and those who take part go through the rigorous process, not because it’s easy but because it’s so important.

“These are people who reflect a certain level of sacrifice. They’re giving up their time and it’s a very hard and demanding training, but the purpose is what gathers us all here,” said Philippa Smithey, director of Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools.

The Children’s Defense Fund advocates for the rights of children and families that experience poverty.