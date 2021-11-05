KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Georgia man who was killed on Halloween night in East Knoxville.

A Knoxville Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old male turned himself in connection to the shooting death of J’Michael Dossett on Sunday, Oct. 31. The suspect turned himself in on a juvenile petition for voluntary manslaughter.

Through its investigation, the Knoxville Police Department determined the teen and Dossett were at a gathering on Catalpa Avenue when an argument occurred. The argument escalated, and the teen allegedly shot him and fled the scene before police arrived. Dossett was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A KPD spokesperson said more charges are pending in the investigation. The identity of the teen is not being released since he is a minor.

A family member told WATE Dossett lived in Georgia but was in Knoxville for his daughter’s fourth birthday party.