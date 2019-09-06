16-year-old Claiborne County High School student killed in pedestrian fatality

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a van early Friday, the Tazewell Police Chief said.

The fatality happened on State Hwy. 33 in front of Catdaddys Market at 6:32 a.m. Killed was Katelyn Cunliffe, a Claiborne County High School student who lived nearby.

“We can not begin to put into words the heaviness surrounding our community today,” Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers said. “We grieve for the family of the victim and the other party involved in the crash.”

Myers has requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol conduct an investigation.

“We ask for prayers for the families involved, the Claiborne High School community,” the police chief said. “Please don’t forget the police officers, the dispatchers, the firefighters and emergency services workers and all who were involved in today’s events. The public has no idea the weight they carry in the service of their communities.”

The Claiborne County Sheriffs Office provided Chaplain Steve Ousley to assist both the family and first responders and students.