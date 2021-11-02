MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old female was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Morristown and was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

According to a crash report from the Morristown Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m., a 72-year-old man driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander hit and injured a 16-year-old female on Lincoln Avenue.

The report states that the Outlander was traveling east on Lincoln Ave. when the teenager ran across the road, and the driver told police he didn’t see her until it was too late. He attempted to stop but was unable to do so, and the teen was not in a crosswalk.

She was treated by EMS at the time of the incident and then transported to a hospital in Morristown. No charges were listed in the crash report.