$198 Million Powerball jackpot won in Hendersonville, TN

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lucky person in Hendersonville is the winner of $198 million, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

This is the seventh time a Tennessee player has matched all six numbers, winning the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot.

Last night’s winning numbers are 13, 23, 32, 35, 68. The Powerball number is 21.

The winner and the store where the winning ticket was purchased has not been released at this time.

Officials recommend the winning ticket holder sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a secure location and call the Lottery headquarters in Nashville before trying to come and claim the prize.

The winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim their prize.