2.2 Magnitude earthquake recorded outside Sweetwater

A second small earthquake was recorded in East Tennessee Tuesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.2-magnitude earthquake just over three miles south of Sweetwater. The recording was made just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, hours after a 1.6 magnitude quake was recorded beneath Tellico Lake.

The depth of the quake outside of Sweetwater was registered at 5.3 miles.

No injuries or damage have been reported as of noon Tuesday.

Did you feel the quake outside of Sweetwater? Make a report of it on the USGS website here.